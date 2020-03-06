El Zaguán, Historic Santa Fe Foundation, 545 Canyon Road, Suite 2, 505-983-2567, historicsantafe.org
Multidisciplinary artist Paul Baxendale’s inaugural show at the Historic Santa Fe Foundation, Residency: Translations of a New Santa Fe Style in Design and Practice, explores the evolution of the iconic Santa Fe style in a distillation of its architecture and cultural aesthetic into a series of photographs, paintings, and sculptures. In a statement, he asks, “What is the future of Santa Fe style? Can something so ancient and rooted evolve into new form and maintain its potent meaning and timeless essence?” In researching the exhibition’s theme, he examined the history of the Santa Fe style from its early incarnation as a directive of civic planning through its development over the course of the 20th century. A resident artist at El Zaguán, he invites the public to the onsite studio and apartment for a public reception at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6. The exhibition continues through March 27.
