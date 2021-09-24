Patrick McFarlin at Pie Projects

Artist Patrick McFarlin explores personal inspirations drawn from the works of Dutch post-impressionist Vincent Van Gogh and Danish-French impressionist Camille Pissarro in his recent work.
“My paintbrush received a big push by the rediscovery of a work from 1972 — a maquette for an art billboard based on Van Gogh’s Bridge at Arles,” McFarlin says in a statement. “In 2020, I began revisiting Vincent and making art tangential to his body of work. At first drawings on a small scale, then life-size drawings of the painter on the plein air path and eventually even larger murals on my studio walls.”
Lost & Found, an exhibit of McFarlin’s new work, explores the plein air painter as a subject and includes a retrospective selection of McFarlin’s Irish landscapes, as well as works from his series Scratches on the Wall. The exhibition is on view through Oct. 2. Masks required.
Pie Projects, 924 B Shoofly St., 505-372-7681, facebook.com/Pieprojectssantafe-104706105054229
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.