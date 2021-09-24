Patrick McFarlin at Pie Projects

Blue Painter (2021), acrylic and Flashe on wood and foam core

Artist Patrick McFarlin explores personal inspirations drawn from the works of Dutch post-impressionist Vincent Van Gogh and Danish-French impressionist Camille Pissarro in his recent work.

“My paintbrush received a big push by the rediscovery of a work from 1972 — a maquette for an art billboard based on Van Gogh’s Bridge at Arles,” McFarlin says in a statement. “In 2020, I began revisiting Vincent and making art tangential to his body of work. At first drawings on a small scale, then life-size drawings of the painter on the plein air path and eventually even larger murals on my studio walls.”

Lost & Found, an exhibit of McFarlin’s new work, explores the plein air painter as a subject and includes a retrospective selection of McFarlin’s Irish landscapes, as well as works from his series Scratches on the Wall. The exhibition is on view through Oct. 2. Masks required.

Pie Projects, 924 B Shoofly St., 505-372-7681, facebook.com/Pieprojectssantafe-104706105054229

