Patrick Kramer at Meyer Gallery

Meyer Gallery, 225 Canyon Road, no. 14, 505-983-1434, meyergalleries.com
Tromp-l’oeil artists fool the eye into seeing a two-dimensional painting as a three-dimensional object, taking realism to an extreme. Illusionistic techniques such as forced perspective have a long tradition in the western canon, extending at least as far back as the murals of the ancient Greek and Roman eras. In Let’s Get Real, Meyer Gallery brings together an assortment of realist and tromp-l’oeil artists in a dazzling display of still lifes and animal portraits, rendered in meticulous detail. Artists include Patrick Kramer, Jay Davenport, Daniel Caro, and Natalie Featherston. The exhibition is on view through March 30.
