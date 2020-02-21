Photo-eye Bookstore and Project Space, 1300 Rufina Circle, 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
In June, 2011, the Las Conchas Fire destroyed nearly 160,000 acres of forest, scorching nearly two-thirds of Bandelier National Monument and threatening the Los Alamos National Laboratories and the adjoining town. Photographers Philip Metcalf and Patricia Galagan surveyed the damage wrought from the fire and, returning to photograph over a seven-year period, saw a world transformed. They documented the gradual rebirth of life in the forest. In a combination of color and black-and-white photography, they contrast apocalyptic scenes of total devastation with scenes of regeneration, finding a stark beauty rising from the ashes. Fire Ghosts, an exhibit of their photographs that opened in December in conjunction with the recent publication of their book of the same title, is extended through Saturday, Feb. 22.
