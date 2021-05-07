Pascal Emmer at Form & Concept

Selections from form & concept and its sister gallery, Zane Bennett Contemporary Art, are featured in the spring show Spectrum, an exhibit of ceramics and works on paper that shimmer with color and emphasize the interaction of objects and light. The show includes works by ceramists Angel Oloshove and Pascal Emmer, as well as prints by Jonas Wood, Gail Gash Taylor, and Mary Weatherford. The vibrant and eclectic collection ranges from functional ceramics to purely sculptural forms and prints that explore representational imagery and nonobjective abstraction. Spectrum is currently on exhibit in the gallery and is up through May 28, or view the works on the gallery’s website.
Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
