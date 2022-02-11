Painted Reflections at the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture

Starting around 900 AD, Ancestral Pueblo artists began using isomers (equal forms) as painted motifs on their pottery, which appear simultaneously as designs on unpainted backgrounds and as unpainted designs on painted backgrounds.
The exhibition Painted Reflections: Isomeric Design in Ancestral Pueblo Pottery showcases the sophisticated aesthetics of Pueblo art through an exploration of these reversible optical techniques and figure-ground relationships. Painted Reflections places Pueblo isomeric design techniques within a larger artistic context, bridging gaps between art history, anthropology, and archaeology, and includes historic and contemporary examples of the enduring technique.
The exhibit continues through March 12, 2023. By admission ($12, with discounts available). Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged.
