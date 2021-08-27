Olga and Aleksey Ivanov at Victory Contemporary

Coyote Fence (2021), egg tempera on panel

Moscow-born husband and wife artists Olga and Aleksey Ivanov collaborate on every painting they make. Masters of the exacting medium of egg tempera, they work in tandem, producing Western-themed narrative works and landscapes inspired by the Colorado region they now call home. “Building upon history, we feel we are singing a contemporary song using the beauty, grace, and elegance — the visual poetry — of an ancient tradition,” they say in a joint statement. New works by the Ivanovs are available at the gallery on an ongoing basis. — Victory Contemporary, 124 W. Palace Ave., 505-983-8589, victorycontemporary.com

