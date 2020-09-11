Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
Through artist and art historian Richard Lees, abstract painter Norma Alonzo learned to trust her instincts. “Painting allows me to enter and explore my inner world of feelings, consciousness and reason,” she says in a statement. “My paintings reflect this push and pull, back and forth between opposites. Tension and energy accompanies hope, balance and peace through structure, space and color.” The influences of midcentury modern artists Helen Frankenthaler and Richard Diebenkorn can be detected in her art. She joins Nina Glaser, Barrie Brown, Ilse Bolle, and others in the exhibition Outside the Lines. It’s the first in-person show at the gallery since the start of the pandemic. The show includes new works created by the artists in the months since the pandemic began. A 5 p.m. reception for the artists takes place outside the gallery on Friday, Sept. 11, with limited entry into the exhibit space. The show continues through Nov. 9.
