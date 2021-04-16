Norma Alonzo at Vivo Contemporary

Under the mentorship of Pasadena, California, artist and art historian Richard Lees, Norma Alonzo learned to paint from her gut and to respect the intuitive process. “Painting allows me to enter and explore my inner world of feelings, consciousness, and reason,” Alonzo says of her abstractions. “My paintings reflect this push and pull, back and forth between opposites.” She joins Vivo artists Ilse Bolle, Barrie Brown, Warren Keating, and others in the current exhibition, Letting in The Light (through May 4), a show of new works in the mediums of painting, sculpture, construction, and kiln glass. The show is on view in the gallery or online at vivocontemporary.com/current-exhibit.
Vivo Contemporary, 725 Canyon Road, 505-982-1320, vivocontemporary.com
