Nicole Finger at Victory Contemporary

The close-cropped representational imagery of Colorado-based painter Nicole Finger ranges in subject matter from portraiture to still lifes. Her children often inspire her work, and her close-up portraits, rendered with a high degree of realism, are intended to express something of her subjects’ inner psyches. “There is an obvious and palpable connection occurring through the direct eye contact which commands the viewer to engage, while thinly obscured by a filter of veils, sunglasses or lights,” says Finger in a statement. “This visual barrier creates a sense of push and pull both physically and metaphorically reflecting the emotional states of the subjects on the cusp of adulthood; a mystery and vibrating energy of what is to come.” Work from Finger’s Concealment series are currently available at the gallery and can also be viewed on Victory Contemporary’s artist page for Finger.
Victory Contemporary, 124 W. Palace Ave., 505-983-8589, victorycontemporary.com
