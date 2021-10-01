Nicholas Herrera at Evoke Contemporary

Outsider artist and folk artist Nicholas Herrera is a descendant of landowners, farmers, artists, and soldiers, and can trace his family’s history to the days of New Mexico’s earliest Spanish settlers.
Herrera creates innovative mixed media bultos, retablos, and large-scale sculptures that reflect the heritage of the santero tradition and address contemporary social and political issues.
New work by Herrera is included in the exhibition Coraźon y Orgullo, along with work by artists Patrick McGrath Muñiz, whose use of anachronistic and contemporary imagery and satirical narratives reflect the legacy of colonialism, and Thomas Vigil, who explores his cultural and religious heritage using lowbrow art forms.
The exhibition is on display through Nov. 20. Masks are required.
Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
