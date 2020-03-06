Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
Fifteenth-generation New Mexican Nicholas Herrera brings his cultural heritage to bear in work that honors tradition and innovation. A contemporary santero, Herrera makes bultos and retablos from recycled metal and wood and found objects, often depicting icons from his Catholic faith, as well as reflecting the issues that face rural communities of New Mexico and the greater global community. His new show, Corazón y Alma (Heart and Soul), is a select body of his recent heart sculptures. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through March 21.
