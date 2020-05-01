Encaustic Art Institute/Museum of Encaustic Art, 32 Agua Fría St., 505-424-6487, eainm.com and moeart.org
For the national juried exhibition 2020: New Beginnings (MMXX) the Museum of Encaustic Art called for artists to submit works based on the title and consider where the rest of the year will lead them. This is the museum’s first online exhibition. When the call for art went out, the pandemic had not yet impacted the lives of the artists who responded. Sequestered in their studios, they created works that employ encaustics (pigmented heated beeswax) in response to the threat of the virus and its effects on society. The show was curated by encaustic artist Kathleen Waterloo, who selected 31 artworks. 2020: New Beginnings (MMXX) is available through the Encaustic Art Institute’s website through June 21.
