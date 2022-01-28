Nevada Wier at Obscura Gallery

Using a palette created from infrared photography, Santa Fe-based photographer Nevada Wier captures luminous and haunting images of tribal cultures from around the world. She spends most of the year traveling the world on assignment and leading workshops.Remaining at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Wier delved into her archive of infrared photographs, of which a selection of more than 20 images are on view in Obscura Gallery. “Our visual familiarity is limited to the colors of visible light," she says in a statement. "Beyond what our eyes can see is the iridescent world of the infrared (IR) spectrum."
The exhibition, Invisible World, opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 28 (through March 26). Masks are required.
Obscura Gallery, 1405 Paseo de Peralta, 505-577-6708, obscuragallery.net
