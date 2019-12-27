"Neo Geo Now" at The Webster Collection

Eric Garduño, Second Phase (woven) 002 (2012-2013), charcoal on paper
The Webster Collection, 54 1/2 Lincoln Ave., 505-954-9500, webstercollection.com
Artist Eric Garduño’s work is marked by his use of basic simple geometric forms that recall the geometry of tribal textiles and ceramics, as well as the simple geometry used in corporate logos, coats of arms, and national flags. “I am interested in how visual elements such as pattern and contrast have been used throughout history to communicate power and identity,” he says. Garduño joins artists Ben Dallas, Damien Hoar de Galvan, Jill Levine, and Tom Martinelli for the exhibition Neo Geo Now (through Feb. 29). The show is the first in a series of collaborations between The Webster Collection and Ylise Kessler Fine Art and explores the use of geometric principles in contemporary art.
