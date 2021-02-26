Neal Ambrose-Smith at 516 Arts

Institute of American Indian Arts painting and printmaking instructor Neal Ambrose-Smith (Confederated Salish and Kootenai Nation of Montana) mines pop culture and art history, including such disparate subjects as Star Trek, Alice in Wonderland, and the work of artist Joan Miró, to explore contemporary issues of climate change, political upheaval, and COVID-19. His solo exhibition, The (Tense) Present, showcases his technical skill in combining painting, drawing, collage, and printmaking. The son of famed artist Jaune Quick-To-See Smith, his work often reflects themes of Indigenous knowledge and draws from Native stories. The (Tense) Present opens in tandem with artist Afton Love’s solo exhibition, Perfect Union, which explores the theme of geologic timescales and the human relationship to the natural world in a series of large-scale, mixed-media works on paper. A virtual reception with both artists, in conversation with curator Suzanne Newman Fricke, takes place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27. Pre-registration is required (516arts.org/eventregistration). The shows continue by appointment through May 24.
516 Arts, 516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.