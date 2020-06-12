Natasha Isenhour

Natasha Isenhour, The Coming of Winter (detail, 2020), pastel

Ventana Fine Art, 400 Canyon Road, 505-983-8815, ventanafineart.com

Skilled in the mediums of oil painting and pastel, Natasha Isenhour creates striking landscapes that capture the essence of the seasons. Rich in tone with a masterful sense of color, her views of snow-blanketed terrain, marshy fields, canyonlands, and grasslands under ever-changing skies evoke the sublime sense of place that results from careful observation. It’s echoed in her paintings of birds and her still lifes as well. Earth and Sky, an exhibition of her new work, continues through Monday, June 15.

