Ventana Fine Art, 400 Canyon Road, 505-983-8815, ventanafineart.com
Skilled in the mediums of oil painting and pastel, Natasha Isenhour creates striking landscapes that capture the essence of the seasons. Rich in tone with a masterful sense of color, her views of snow-blanketed terrain, marshy fields, canyonlands, and grasslands under ever-changing skies evoke the sublime sense of place that results from careful observation. It’s echoed in her paintings of birds and her still lifes as well. Earth and Sky, an exhibition of her new work, continues through Monday, June 15.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.