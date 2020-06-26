Institute of American Indian Arts, 83 Avan Nu Po Road, 505-424-2300, iaia.edu
The campus is closed for the safety of students and staff, but that hasn’t stopped IAIA from showcasing students’ work in Memory Unearthed, the IAIA 2020 Spring Senior Graduating Exhibition. The school’s Balzer Contemporary Edge Gallery recreates its interior virtually in three dimensions to provide a platform for the works created during the students’ final semester. The conceptually driven body of work represents the culmination of their courses of study and academic experiences. Enter the virtual exhibition at iaia.edu/memoryunearthed and use your keyboard functions to navigate through the exhibit. You can click on artworks to learn about the artists and their final projects. The exhibition will remain on the IAIA website until Sept. 3.
