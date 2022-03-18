Natalie Christensen and Jim Eyre at Turner Carroll Gallery

During much of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been separated from loved ones and friends, sometimes because of self-isolation and sometimes because of restrictions on travel. And during that time, there was a marked uptick in our reliance on digital technology. Exploiting the capacity for a figurative bridging of distances using digital technology, U.S. artist Natalie Christensen and U.K. artist Jim Eyre created a composite series of cityscapes that capture a sense of the angst and unease in which we navigate the world from the relatively safe distance of a cellphone display.
“For many of us, that has become the sole place to process the impact of so much change and loss,” say Christensen and Eyre in a statement about their new collaborative project, TOGETHER/APART. “When the digital realm is all we have — rather than a supplement to ‘real life’ — for some, the hollowness is more apparent.”
Combining photographic elements of architecture and landscape from their respective communities into composite images, the artists’ work underscores a sense of psychological fragmentation and dissociation. The exhibition continues through April 9.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.