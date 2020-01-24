Natalia Payne at SITE Santa Fe

SITE Santa Fe, 1606 Paseo de Peralta, 505-989-1199, sitesantafe.org
The Young Curators program at SITE enters its 20th year of empowering teens to make curatorial decisions about exhibitions and mount their own show. A free after-school program, Young Curators teaches students about all aspects that go into planning and staging a professional museum exhibition, including selecting a theme, choosing the art, fundraising, PR and marketing, and installation. For the exhibition Kaboom!, the Young Curators created a show around their concerns over the climate crises facing the world today. They selected works by artists between the ages of 10 and 30, homing in on the rising momentum among the nation’s youth as advocates of climate change issues. Kaboom! is currently on exhibit (through Feb. 9) and is free to the public.
