516 Arts, Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org
While art venues remain temporarily closed due to the threat from the novel coronavirus, many of them continue to seek new ways to keep artists and art aficionados engaged while stuck at home. 516 Arts’ latest endeavor is Museum from Home: The Resilience Project (through May 31), a virtual exhibition that showcases new works by artists and helps to keep them connected with the art-loving community online. 516 is accepting work in all media (submission guidelines are available on the website). Artists are encouraged to submit one original work on themes such as resilience, sustainable practices, interconnectivity, and closeness in social distancing. The works are available for viewing on the website and on 516 Arts’ social media pages, including Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.