A SEA in the Desert Gallery, 539 B Old Santa Fe Trail, 505-988-9140, aseagallery.com
Born in Swinemünde, Germany, in 1941, Monika Steinhoff was raised in southern New Mexico. She’s lived in Santa Fe since 1973 and explores themes of death and rebirth, and separation and reintegration in a magical realist style. Steinhoff began her career as an artist in her late 30s. She began with drawings. Then she integrated etchings into her studio practice. Finally, she transitioned to paintings. Her 50-year retrospective continues through Monday, Sept. 21. New and recent works by artists Jerry West, Ron Pokrasso, and David J. Rogers have been added to the gallery for the final show. “In 2000, I founded A SEA (Association of Socially Engaged Artists) to bring together and encourage artists who are concerned about today’s social, cultural, and political issues, and address these in their art,” she says in a statement. The exhibition is currently on view in the gallery and may be extended. Steinhoff’s works can also be seen on the website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.