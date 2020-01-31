MJ Tyson, Form & Concept

Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780.8312, formandconcept.center
In 1969, the Smithsonian American Art Museum launched the major craft-centered exhibition, Objects: USA, marking a milestone in the history of the craft movement. Craft, traditionally viewed as distinct from fine art, then took its place alongside other contemporary art forms, changing the conversation around art. Form & Concept pays tribute to the original Smithsonian exhibition with Objects: Redux — 50 Years of Craft Evolution, which features more than 70 artworks by seminal artists from the original exhibition, as well as pieces by craft artists working today. A traveling show that premiered at the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft in 2019, Objects: Redux expands the concept to include works by local and regional craft-oriented artists. The show opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Jan. 31 (through March 27), and curator Kathryn Hall gives a free talk on the exhibition at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.