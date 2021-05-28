Mirel Fraga at Hecho a Mano

Saturated with color, the works on paper by Oaxaca, Mexico-based artist Mirel Fraga feature celestial landscapes rife with hallucinogenic imagery, including flora, fauna, planets, galaxies, stars, and satellites. Her cosmic interpretations of nature present the viewer with glimpses of other worlds that echo with connections to our own. Fraga is an interdisciplinary artist who started her career as designer in 2006, working in the illustration, textile, and graphic design fields. She is a former member of the Oaxacan women’s collective, Miku Meko, and co-founder of the independent publisher house Polvoh Press Oaxaca. Cosmic Visions, a solo exhibition of her work, opens on Friday, May 28, during gallery hours and continues through June 21. The show is available to view online at hechoamano.org/show/hecho-a-mano-mirel-fraga-cosmic-visions.
Hecho a Mano, 830 Canyon Road, 505-916- 1341, hechoamano.org
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.