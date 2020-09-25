Axle Contemporary, 505-670-5854 or 505-670-7612, axleart.com
Axle Contemporary marks the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, when women won the right to vote, with the exhibition Feminist Art in the Trump Era. “On January 21st, 2017, millions of people rallied world wide in response and protest to the Trump inauguration and his flagrant disregard to human rights and voices of women,” writes Miranda Gray, one of 27 participating artists, whose painting Sister was made to commemorate that historic day. “It was the largest single day rally in the history of the United States.” The artwork was juried by author, activist, and curator Lucy R. Lippard, and includes work by Nika Feldman, Lisa Freeman, Cheri Ibes, and Shirley Klinghoffer. The show runs in conjunction with 516 Arts’ (516 Central Ave. SW, Albuquerque, 505-242-1445, 516arts.org) upcoming exhibit Feminisms (Sept. 26 to Jan. 2, see Page 14). The exhibitions are part of a nationwide effort by the Feminist Art Coalition (feministartcoalition.org) to advance feminist perspectives in the cultural sphere as a catalyst for civic engagement. Feminist Art in the Trump Era is on view on the exterior of Axle’s mobile art gallery or on the website (through Nov. 3). Call or visit the website for daily updates on the gallery’s location.
