Milka Lolo at KEEP Contemporary

Mexico City-born artist Milka Lolo draws inspiration from Mexican folktales for her paintings, which she exhibits throughout Mexico and the United States. Her work is a confluence of styles, including magical realism and surrealism, which she blends with an Indigenous aesthetic.
“My work consists of the re-interpretation of characters, myths, and narrations of the Mexican folk imaginary,” she says in a statement. “These narratives are presented as a living manifestation of an ancestral culture, which has been transformed as it has integrated into a globalized society.”
Dawnfall Gods, an exhibition of her work, continues through Oct. 10 in conjunction with Mexico City-based artist Fran De Anda’s solo exhibition, Sacred Creatures. De Anda finds inspiration in ancient myths and archetypes, and he explores themes of transformation, death, alchemy, the sacred, and the profane in works that reference the Renaissance and Baroque periods of art history. Masks required inside the gallery.
KEEP Contemporary, 142 Lincoln Ave., Suite 102, 505-557-9574, keepcontemporary.com
