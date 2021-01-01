Mike Wise at Sage Creek Gallery

The impressionistic landscapes of artist Mike Wise are rich in color and texture. Using loose brushwork and a palette knife, Wise paints lush scenes that draw in the viewer with their sense of perspective. An outdoor enthusiast, he finds inspiration in the coastlines, mountains, and backroads of America, particularly in the areas of the Pacific Northwest region where he was raised. He joins local artist Bill Gallen for the two-person virtual exhibition Landscapes & Perspectives. Gallen similarly developed an eye for the beauty and harmony of nature from the time he was young, growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan. Both artists bring a sense of emotional depth and intimacy to their work. The exhibition is ongoing and can be accessed at sagecreekgallery.com/landscapes-perspectives-catalogue.
Sage Creek Gallery, 421 Canyon Road, 505-988-3444, sagecreekgallery.com
