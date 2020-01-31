Mike Tracy at FOMA

FOMA, 333 Montezuma Ave., 505-660-0121
The paintings of artist and arts educator Mike Tracy range from nonobjective abstraction to figurative compositions, although even his representational works bear the mark of an abstract expressionist. His work straddles the line between tight control and loose, gestural mark-making. Even the less figurative works by the Santa Fe artist exhibit a sense of expansiveness and depth, in an array of colors that range from warm muted earth tones and cool pale hues to vibrant primaries. A current exhibition of his works is on view at FOMA through Feb. 14.
