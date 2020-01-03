Michael Scott at Evoke Contemporary

Evoke Contemporary, 550 S. Guadalupe St., 505-995-9902, evokecontemporary.com
From figurative nudes to richly textured realist landscapes, Evoke presents a stunning array of representational work in the holiday group show Revelry. The show includes narrative works, such as Gregory Ferrand’s dreamlike representations of midcentury American suburbia, and works that explore contemporary themes through the masterful use of traditional techniques, such as Michael Scott’s meticulously rendered hallucinatory odes to landscape and still-life painting. Patrick McGrath Muñiz’s modern takes on Renaissance, Baroque, and Spanish Colonial-era motifs are also on view. Revelry is up through Jan. 25.
