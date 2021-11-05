Michael Roque Collins at LewAllen Galleries

Imbuing his paintings with symbols of destruction and renewal, artist Michael Roque Collins explores the dynamic forces that dominate life and death.
In his solo exhibition Transmissions of Light, surreal landscapes depicting civilization in ruins and in the process of being reclaimed by nature reflect the transitory nature of man’s works.
Collins renders his paintings using a thick impasto technique, using gestural strokes to create an impressionistic sense of light and harmony. In the midst of dark forests and dense vegetation, the viewer comes across a Greco-Roman bust, a Roman aqueduct, Corinthian columns, and other signs of cultural ruins. Their presence amid the landscapes evokes an aura of mystery.
Transmissions of Light opens on Friday, Nov. 5 (no reception), and is on exhibit through Dec. 11. Masks are required.
LewAllen Galleries, 1613 Paseo de Peralta, 505-988-3250, lewallengalleries.com
