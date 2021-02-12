Michael Namingha at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts

Hopi artist Michael Namingha’s Altered Landscape series explores the environmental impact of the gas and oil industry on the Four Corners region of the Southwest. Namingha translates the disruptions caused by drilling, fracking, and other practices of the fossil fuel industry into abstractions. He created each work in the series by combining black-and-white aerial photography of the region’s terrain with vibrantly but unnaturally colored skies. Each landscape, which he mounts on shaped Plexiglas, is fractured into geometric planes that overlap and give the two-dimensional works a 3D appearance. The exhibition Michael Namingha: Altered Landscapes is currently on view in the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts’ North Gallery and continues through May 15.
IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, 108 Cathedral Place, 505-983-8900, iaia.edu/mocna
