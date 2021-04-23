Michael Kenna at Photo-eye Gallery

English photographer Michael Kenna’s black-and-white evocations of the Po River, the longest river in Italy, are a voyage into the sublime. Contemplative, ethereal, and haunting scenes of the river and its accompanying fishing industry convey a sense of stillness and slowed time along its banks and in its surrounding landscape.
Kenna’s photography often focuses on the interaction between natural landscapes and human-made structures. “The Po is ancient, and I am only a fleeting visitor,” he says in a statement. “I have always loved the Heraclitus quote that says no man has ever stepped in the same river twice; it is not the same river and he is not the same man.” Il Fiume Po (the River Po), an online exhibition of his work, is the fourth show to premier on Photo-eye Gallery’s VisualServer X website builder. The exhibition is ongoing and can be accessed at riverpo.photoeye.com.
Photo-eye Gallery, 1300 Rufina Circle, Suite A3, 505-988-5152, photoeye.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.