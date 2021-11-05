Michael Darmody at Vital Spaces

A major theme in the work of artist Michael Darmody is the deconstruction of popular culture’s role in promoting the myth of the American West.
An adjunct instructor in the Fine Art Department of San Juan College in Farmington, Darmody exhibits six works from his series Night Visions in the display windows at the Fashion Outlets on Cerrillos Road. For each of the 2-foot-by-3-foot photo-based prints, Darmody transformed imagery connected to the carbon energy industry of the Four Corner’s region of the Southwest into haunting nocturnal visions that challenge the viewer’s expectations of display window advertising.
Night Visions is on exhibit through Dec. 12. Masks are required in the Fashion Outlets.
Vital Spaces at the Fashion Outlets, 8380 Cerrillos Road, Unit 116, vitalspaces.org
