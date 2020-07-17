Gerald Peters Gallery, 1005 Paseo de Peralta, 505-954-5700, gpgallery.com
Inspired by Western-themed pulp fiction book covers and movie posters, artist Michael Cassidy evokes the spirit of the mythic West in his paintings: stoic men in 10-gallon hats; outlaws bedecked in bullet-studded bandoliers; and horse-mounted cowboys traversing craggy, snowy landscapes with lassos in hand. Gerald Peters presents its first solo exhibition of Cassidy’s work with Far West, an exhibit of 25 paintings, including images from his Western Pulp series, as well as portraits. “The romance of the West is still here,” he says in a statement. “Resilience, romance, and adventure still exist in this country. That’s why the myth of the West still lives. It’s hardwired into us. It’s my hope, desire, and pleasure to tell those stories through painting.” Far West is open by appointment and viewable on the gallery’s website starting Friday, July 17 (through Sept. 26). Digital and hard copies of the catalogue are available.
