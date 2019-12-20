Mesilla Valley Weavers Guild, New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum

New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, Las Cruces, 575-522-4100, nmfarmandranchmuseum.org
Blue, a nearly 7-by-8-foot weaving by members of the Mesilla Valley Weavers Guild, is a highlight of Local Color: Landscapes and Architecture, an exhibition featuring works by the artist organization, which supports and promotes fiber arts across Southern New Mexico and west Texas. The exhibit includes woven scarves, shawls, vests, and tapestry made by a variety of methods and materials. Blue includes felting, quilting, needlepoint, and other techniques. “We wanted all members to contribute to a single piece and we chose blue,” says guild member John Garrett, who shows locally at Chiaroscuro Contemporary Art. “We decided to do squares for simplicity sake. It’s all connected.” The exhibition is currently on view and remains up through April 5. By admission (adults $5; seniors 60 and over $4; children 17 and under $3; active military and veterans $2).
