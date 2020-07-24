Melinda K. Hall Letting the Cat into the Bag

Melinda K. Hall, Letting the Cat into the Bag (2020), oil on canvas

Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com

The domestic lives of animals are a prominent feature of the quirky paintings of local artist Melinda K. Hall. Cats and dogs, and maybe something a little more exotic, like a bat, interact with everyday objects. Sometimes, they’re immersed in very human activities, like playing cards. Often, inanimate objects are her subjects, which she renders with good-natured humor, merging images and text in a folk art style but with a sophisticated level of realism. In her solo exhibition, So, Watcha Been Up To? (through Sunday, July 26), numerous works reference the public response to the pandemic. Cats sport face masks, household pets wash their paws at the sink, and they maintain their social distance. Contact the gallery for a private tour or see the work online.

