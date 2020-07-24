Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com
The domestic lives of animals are a prominent feature of the quirky paintings of local artist Melinda K. Hall. Cats and dogs, and maybe something a little more exotic, like a bat, interact with everyday objects. Sometimes, they’re immersed in very human activities, like playing cards. Often, inanimate objects are her subjects, which she renders with good-natured humor, merging images and text in a folk art style but with a sophisticated level of realism. In her solo exhibition, So, Watcha Been Up To? (through Sunday, July 26), numerous works reference the public response to the pandemic. Cats sport face masks, household pets wash their paws at the sink, and they maintain their social distance. Contact the gallery for a private tour or see the work online.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.