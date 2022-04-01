Melanie McWhorter at El Zaguán

Immersed in the Santa Fe photography scene as a consultant and bookseller, former Photo-eye Bookstore Manager Melanie McWhorter is also a photographer. The deputy director of the Historic Santa Fe Foundation, McWhorter’s work is in the collections of University of Colorado, Boulder Special Collections, and The Palace of the Governors. In the foundation’s annual staff art show, On/Off Hours 8, she’ll be showing photographs from her Trails & Paths series.
The exhibition opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, April 1 (through April 29) and includes works by HSFF Board Director Larry Good, Executive Director Pete Warzel, Office Manager Linda Williams, and Preservation Specialist Mara Saxer. The show includes works in photography, painting, and mixed media.
