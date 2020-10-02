Foto Forum Santa Fe, 1714 Paseo de Peralta, 505-470-2582, fotoforumsantafe.com
Artist and educator Meggan Gould takes a multifaceted approach to her work, combining photography, drawing, sculpture, and installation. Gould’s interest in photography extends to the ways that corporations shape and define photographic technologies, from cameras and printers to virtual platforms. She explores the limits and possibilities of ink used for printing — a prominent medium in the era of digital photography — often working with inks directly in a hands-on approach. “The pigment inks are proprietary and intended with narrow purpose: to be sprayed with nuanced delicacy onto inkjet-specific paper, to reproduce photographic imagery with appropriate color accuracy,” she writes. “Instead: I dunk, I splash, I paint, I allow the ink to subsume the objects themselves.” A solo exhibition of Gould’s photography opens with a 5 p.m. reception on Friday, Oct. 2, and continues 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday through Dec. 20 or by appointment).
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.