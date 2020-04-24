Hecho a Mano, 830 Canyon Road, 505-916-1341, hechoamano.org
Known for his large-scale woodcuts and graphic murals set in public spaces, Mazatli often aligns himself with collectives seeking social, political, and environmental justice. Based in Mexico City, his murals, street art, and prints belong to a tradition of Mexican Modernist art practices, which gave a voice to those suffering from injustice and those who sought to establish a contemporary Mexican identity. He’s a member of Justseeds Artists’ Cooperative and Animal Power Crew (APC). New work by Mazatli is available on the website along with the gallery’s entire inventory.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.