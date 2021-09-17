Max Cole at Charlotte Jackson Fine Art

Look closely at painter Max Cole’s abstractions and her deceptively complex compositions. They appear simple at first glance, but often reveal a rich interaction of linear forms.
Muted bands of color, striated like layers of earth in a landscape, vary in width and in contrasts of light and dark. Interwoven through the bands are fine vertical lines that lend her works texture and interrupt the overall sense of mechanical precision.
In her solo exhibition, The Bounding Circle, the gallery presents works that Cole made during her artist residency in Roswell, New Mexico, in the mid-1990s. This is the first exhibit of the work since the Roswell Museum and Art Center showed them at the end of her residency.
In addition to the paintings, Cole presents five new etchings pulled at Black Rock Editions in Santa Fe from plates created in the 1970s. The exhibition remains up through Oct. 10.
Charlotte Jackson Fine Art, 554 S. Guadalupe St., 505-989-8688, charlottejackson.com
