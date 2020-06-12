Blue Rain Gallery, 544 S. Guadalupe St., 505-954-9902, blueraingallery.com
Painter Matthew Sievers developed his passion for art at an early age, learning directly from his father, Gregory Sievers, in his hometown of Lewisville, Idaho. “Outside my bedroom door hung an ink drawing of Charlie Chaplin, and a cubist painting of a royal king and queen along with many other diverse forms of artwork,” he says on his website (matthew-sievers.com). Encouraged by his father, he nurtured his natural talent for art, which he honed in a formal art education at the Idaho campus of Brigham Young University and Utah State University. Working with brush and palette knife, he combines an expressive impasto technique with softer brushwork, building up thin layers that give his paintings a luminous glow. His solo exhibition, Abstracting Light, continues through Saturday, June 13, and the work can be seen on the gallery’s website.
