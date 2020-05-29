Form & Concept, 435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-780-8312, formandconcept.center
Amazed by the elegant constructions he saw in a book on wood joinery at the Santa Fe Public Library, Matthew Troy Mullins was inspired to create a series of pastel drawings that reflect their aesthetic properties. “I made one drawing with charcoal and graphite, which was a good starting point,” he says in a recent interview available on Form & Concept’s website. “Then I used pastel, which made the black areas darker than the charcoal I was using. The velvety surface from the pastel and the dense darkness was really attractive to me.” Mullins retains the grain of the wood in his rendering and also emphasizes the contrast of negative space with the simple but alluring geometry of the joinery, which he describes as fragments of visual puzzles that one completes in one’s mind. Mullins debuts the new works on the gallery’s website, where you can read the entire interview. View more works on the gallery’s artist page for Mullins. All proceeds from the sale of his pinhole photograph Castle Rock Canopy (2018) go to support the Santa Fe Food Depot.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.