Matthew Higginbotham at Worrell Gallery

Worrell Gallery, 103 Washington Ave., 505-989-4900, worrellgallery.com
In 1995, artist Matthew Higginbotham transitioned from being a ceramist to a painter, drawn to the immediacy of the medium of paint, which he found lacking in working with clay and glazes. He sold off his pottery equipment and devoted himself to his newfound mode of expression. In Embracing Nature, he presents more than two dozen new works that capture the many moods, varied terrain, and features of the Southwestern landscape. “For me, landscapes hold an energy and an aliveness and spirit that affects a deep part in me,” he writes in a statement. “My paintings, beyond just pretty pictures, are about this visceral connection with the land and these underlying forces I feel.” The exhibition is on view by appointment through Aug. 13. Join Higginbotham for a live painting demonstration at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8.
