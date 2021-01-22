Over the decades, Zorro, The Lone Ranger, and The Man in the Iron Mask have captured moviegoers’ imaginations in tales of romance, adventure, and derring-do. But most of us are wearing masks today for reasons of health and safety. You may never get to slash a “Z” onto your enemies with a rapier, but you may be saving someone’s life. Local artist Matthew Chase-Daniel’s current public art project, Masking Movie Posters, takes iconic imagery from various movie posters, changes the titles, and adds masks on all of the characters in the posters, like the ones we wear to protect ourselves and others from the novel coronavirus. Chase-Daniel’s project started with a grant from the City of Santa Fe Arts and Culture Department’s Culture Connects CARES initiative, which is focused on providing sustainable solutions for artists during these uncertain times. Chase-Daniel installed the reimagined posters outside of venues around town, including one at the Lensic Performing Arts Center (211 W. San Francisco St., 505-988-1234, lensic.org), and a series of seven posters at Violet Crown (1606 Alcaldesa St., 505-216-5678, santafe.violetcrown.com) and Cloud 5 Project Space (1805 Second St., 505-954-1274). The Masking Movie Posters project will remain up indefinitely at these locations and can also be viewed on the artist’s website at chasedaniel.com/zorro.
Matthew Chase-Daniel's Masking Movie Posters project
Michael Abatemarco
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Out of his mind and thriving: Alan Arkin's search for meaning
- Freed spirits: Ed Epping's portraits of the exonerated
- The magic of Maria
- Star Codes, Jan. 15 to 21
- Neighborhood opera composer
- Ambitious fantasy and science fiction works that fell off the radar
- Arts News, January 2021
- Depth of field: Artist Emmi Whitehorse
- Politics of the absurd: Cartoonist Patrick Oliphant
- Dosas at home: Paper Dosa gets creative
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.