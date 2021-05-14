Matthew Angelo Harrison at Art Vault

Two exhibitions of works from the Thoma Foundation inaugurate the organization’s new art venue, Art Vault. They highlight the Thoma’s collection of digital, electronic, virtual, and new media artworks. The 3,500-square-foot space in the Railyard District is the Southwest’s only digital art collection open to the public. The first-floor exhibition, Networked Nature, features digital and new media artworks that include artistic approaches to artificial intelligence, machine learning, real-time software, custom algorithms, and virtual environments. Saint Somebody, which is located on the second floor, is composed of 15 works that span the 18th to the 21st centuries and was curated around the theme of sacred people and icons in global societies. Exhibiting artists featured in the exhibitions include Matthew Angelo Harrison, Jean-Pierre Hébert, Bruce Nauman, Dara Birnbaum, and Nancy Burson. The shows are currently on view through spring 2022. A grand opening reception will take place in August (date and time to be announced).
Art Vault, 540 S. Guadalupe St., 505-428-0681, artvault.thomafoundation.org
