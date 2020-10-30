Matt Magee at Zane Bennett Contemporary Art

Zane Bennett Contemporary Art,
435 S. Guadalupe St., 505-982-8111, zanebennettgallery.com Female-founded print workshops contributed to a printmaking renaissance in the 1960s and 1970s, and their influence extends into the 21st century. The rise of print workshops like Tamarind Institute in Albuquerque and Crown Point Press in San Francisco helped revitalize interest in traditional mediums such as lithography, etching, and woodcut printing. Still, the role of women in founding these workshops is often neglected. Zane Bennett honors their history in Women in Print, an exhibition of prints made at these workshops by male and female artists such as Matt Magee, Helen Frankenthaler, Bridget Riley, and Kiki Smith. The exhibition is currently on view at the gallery and online through Dec. 23. Schedule a virtual walk through or an in-person appointment to view the exhibition.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.