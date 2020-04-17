Mary Alayne Thomas at Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art

Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, 702 Canyon Road, 505-986-1156, giacobbefritz.com
Mixed media artist Mary Alayne Thomas focuses on portraiture in much of her work. Her paintings are enigmatic compositions that depict female subjects in natural settings surrounded by flora and fauna, including bears, foxes, cats, and peacocks. Her imagery carries an air of mysticism like what you might see in a deck of tarot cards. “I am constantly inspired by the wildlife, forests and dark beauty of my home in Portland, Oregon, but childhood memories of wandering the mesas in Santa Fe continue to compel my work,” she said in a statement. “I strive to capture those magical ephemeral moments we all experience, real or imagined.” Thomas and landscape painter Kenneth Green are the gallery’s featured artists for the month of April. Green, an art instructor at Southwest University of Visual Arts’ Albuquerque branch, captures New Mexico’s canyonlands, mountainous vistas, and forested terrain in contrasting pale and vivid hues. Their work can be seen on the gallery’s website.
