Ellsworth Gallery, 215 E. Palace Ave., 505-989-7900, ellsworthgallery.com
In the exhibition They, artist Martin Wannam wrests iconography from the hetero-normative secular and religious traditions of his native Guatemala and recasts them in the domain of queer culture. In his photographs, the holy figures of Catholicism, such as Jesus Christ and the Virgin Mary, are recontextualized, staged as queer icons in drag. In his sculptures, pop and kitsch elements are combined with religious imagery, and glitter-coated guns reference the hate crimes committed against the LGBTQ community. In seeking to subvert social norms, Wannam also elevates his subjects, as the viewer is tasked with seeing queerness through a divine lens. They opens on Friday, Jan. 10 (through Feb. 23). A reception for the artist takes place at 5 p.m. on Feb. 7.
— Michael Abatemarco
