Martín Wannam at Harwood Art Center

The Harwood Art Center’s annual capstone program, Bridge: Art & Social Justice, culminates with La Furia en contra de la Máquina (The Fury against the Machine), an exhibition by artist Martín Wannam in collaboration with artist Marlene Tafoya. Wannam, the center’s first artist in residence, has been working individually and with Tafoya on the exhibition since May.
The show is a visual dialogue between the artists. Using imagery of the human body and religious and cultural objects, they create a reinterpretation of icons and monuments that question colonial biases.
The artists present a free talk at the center at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, followed by an outdoor reception at 6 p.m. Masks and proof of vaccinations are required to enter the galleries.
Harwood Art Center, 1114 Seventh St. NW, Albuquerque, 505-242-6367, harwoodartcenter.org
