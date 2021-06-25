Martha Tuttle at Pie Projects

Local artists Joanne Lefrak and Martha Tuttle play with light and shadow in works that explore corporeal relationships. Lefrak’s practice involves etching on Plexiglas, which creates figurative shadows when the light passes through. In her recent work, Lefrak, SITE Santa Fe’s director of education, focuses on empowering imagery of women in the prime of life. Tuttle’s abstract paintings are created with spun, woven, and dyed wool embellished with a variety of mediums, including graphite, stone dust, and natural pigments. Her works explore the physical connection to the natural world by way of texture and translucency. A reception for their two-person exhibition, Summertime at Pie Projects, which is presented in partnership with Albuquerque’s Richard Levy Gallery, takes place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26. The exhibition is up through July 10.
Pie Projects, 924 B Shoofly St., 505-372 7681, facebook.com/Pieprojectssantafe-104706105054229
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.